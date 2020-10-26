Check out the official Xbox Series X|S walkthrough

Microsoft today dropped off a fresh new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S “official next-gen walkthrough” of their own ahead of the big November 10th, 2020 release.
The new nearly 15 minute long video covers quite a lot of the user interface and experience including the new guide, dashboard, controllers, home page, boot sequence, backwards compatibility, game store, apps and more!
Check it out below along with additional info.
Xbox Series X|S – Official Next-Gen Walkthrough:
Please enjoy this full demo walkthrough of the Xbox Series X|S platform experience – including UI/UX, refreshed interface, dashboard design, and more – ahead of the November 10th next-gen launch.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Design and Aesthetics
- Booting Up/Loading In
- The Home Page experience
- Dashboard and Dynamic Backgrounds
- Next-Gen Optimization and Smart Delivery (ft. Gears 5)
- The New Guide
- Quick Resume In Action (ft. Dirt 5)
- Next Gen-Game Capabilities
- Back-Compat (ft. Subnautica)
- Next-gen Controllers
- The Share Button
- New Xbox Mobile App
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Store Home
- My Games & Apps Walkthrough
- Wrap Up