Destiny 2 next-gen upgrade set for December 8th

Being very dedicated Destiny players here at Gaming Age, we’re definitely super excited for the next-generation console enhancements and optimizations that Bungie announced some time ago. We were hoping to enjoy that 4K 60fps goodness on day one, but unfortunately we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.
The game, and the brand new Beyond Light expansion and season will play just fine on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S on day one and will see some native enhancements due to the way the new consoles render and load game data, but the really good stuff will come just a bit later on December 8th, 2020.
See the info from Bungie below and at the official blog.
The stars have aligned, and the next generation of console gameplay begins in the launch window for Beyond Light. As we continue to improve Destiny 2, we’re taking the opportunity to optimize the experience you’ll have on this new hardware.
The next generation optimized version of Destiny 2 will launch on December 8. While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.
Feature Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S Resolution 4K 4K 1080p Framerate 60fps 60fps 60fps Field of View Slider Yes Yes Yes Faster Load Times Yes Yes Yes Cross-Generation Play Yes Yes Yes Next-Generation Upgrade Free Xbox Smart Delivery Yes Xbox Smart Delivery
Other notes:
- We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.
- There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.
- For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.
We’re excited for you to experience these enhancements for yourself and we’ll share more next generation details in the future.