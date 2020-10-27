Cyberpunk 2077 gets a bit of a delay

Welp it must be that time of year because game launch delays seem to be accelerating somewhat. One of the most anticipated titles of 2020, the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red, has officially been pushed back an additional 3 weeks: from November 19th to December 10th, 2020.
It’s a crazy time of year for sure, especially with next-generation systems and other high profile titles launching at the same time, so it’s understandable. We’ve already been waiting 8+ years for the game, what’s a few more weeks of testing and polishing time at this point?
See the original Tweet announcement below:
We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020
Hey everyone,
Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10th.
Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies.
The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S|X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.
Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master some time ago. Passing certification, or ‘going gold’, means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. Out it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.
We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.
Yours,
Adam Badowski 6 Marcin Iwinski