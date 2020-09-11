Xbox Games Store Update – ReactorX, Bounty Battle, Minoria, Golf Zero, akotan

There’s a heck of a lot of new digital titles landing on the Xbox Games Store this week… we’d say, more in quantity than usual.
Several random options to check out include ReactorX, Bounty Battle, Minoria, Golf Zero, akotan, Control Ultimate Edition, Chickens Madness and several others. There’s also additional content and whatnot too, like the Minecraft Dungeons DLC.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
MonsterBlast
It´s all about blasting Monsters. On randomly generated maps you are shooting your path to find the exit and move on to the next level.
ReactorX
This is a relaxing game about moving boxes on energy grids in a sci-fi setting, in order to repair the space ship which was hit by a meteor.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York is a stand-alone expansion and a companion piece to VtM: Coteries of New York.
Control Ultimate Edition
Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released Expansions (“The Foundation” and “AWE”) in one great value package. A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it.
Wintermoor Tactics Club
Wintermoor Tactics Club is a story about surviving high school, with gameplay inspired by tactics RPGs and visual novels.
Bounty Battle
Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where you can pit your favourite Indie heroes against one another!
Tin & Kuna
Rock and Roll. Spin and smash through the colorful, chaotic worlds of Tin & Kuna.
Outbreak: Lydia’s Nightmare
Lydia’s nightmare began on a cold autumn night as the world was overtaken by an undead epidemic.
Hotshot Racing
Hotshot Racing is a blisteringly fast arcade-style racing game fusing drift handling, razor-sharp retro visuals and an incredible sense of speed to create an exhilarating driving experience.
Minoria
Ink and blood stain the streets of Ramezia. Witches must burn and sins must be judged.
Deleveled
Cooperate with Yourself What goes up must come down… and what comes down must be bounced!
Chickens Madness
Chickens! Chickens Madness gives you the ultimate power of being and behaving like a chicken in a very unique set of party games against your friends.
CarX Drift Racing Online
THE MOST WANTED DRIFT GAME EVER More than 100,000,000 fans all over the world play CarX!
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
1993 LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY, MONTANA, US Ten years ago, teenager Nicole and her mother left the family hotel after discovering her father Leonard’s affair with, and pregnancy of Rachel, a girl her own age who eventually committed suicide.
Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’
Classic Survival Horror oriented to solving puzzles, exploration and strategy. Travel to the depths of a lonely mind that has lost contact with society and torments his own condition of being human.
akotan
Humanity’s last hope has tentacles! The world has been taken over by an alien invasion.
Golf Zero
Golf Zero is a cute, fun and original little game with a mix of clever golf platforming gameplay.
AVICII Invector: Encore Edition
AVICII Invector: Encore Edition takes to the stage for the most complete performance yet, featuring 35 tracks (including Peace of Mind, Freak and the chart topping S.O.S) all set again SEVEN unique worlds to blast through.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.
Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition
You dreamt about getting some sleep for much too long… But it’s 3:00 a.m. again, and a party in your neighborhood is louder than ever.
Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC
A creeping winter is slowly taking over everything it touches, and the source of its chilling power is a powerful creature known as the Wretched Wraith.
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 9, the leading off-road simulation franchise endorsed by the world’s top drivers, is the most in-depth rally game on the market: 3 new rallies (Kenya, Japan, New Zealand), over 15 classic cars and 100 special stages to tackle!
OkunoKA Madness
OkunoKA Madness is a platform game in which you play as KA, a blue-coloured hero who must save the world of souls from the evil hands of Os, his deadly enemy.
Spark The Electric Jester 2
Following right after the ending of the original Spark the Electric Jester, you’ll take control of Fark, now in the third dimension, in his quest to find out his true identity!