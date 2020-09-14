PlayStation 5 Showcase scheduled for this Wednesday

Is this upcoming PlayStation 5 Showcase finally the one we’ve been waiting for? Ya know, the one where we get an official price and release date for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition next-generation consoles?
Well Sony is being coy about that part of the upcoming video showcase, instead promising to give us a look at first and 3rd party software lined up for the nebulous Holiday 2020 launch window.
Either way, check back on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at around at 1:00pm PDT/4:00pm EDT. See the official blurb from Sony via the PlayStation Blog below.
PlayStation 5 Showcase – Wednesday, September 16:
Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).
Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.
Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5.