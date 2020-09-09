Watch Dogs: Legion hacks up a 10/29 date; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla finds a 11/10 release

Ubisoft today revealed a one-two punch of release date announcements for a pair of their major game franchises.
Watch Dogs: Legion has a confirmed October 29th, 2020 release and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, apparently launching earlier than expected, now has an official November 10th, 2020 date. One thing is for sure, this holiday season is going to be packed with next-gen consoles and big name releases.
See the announcement press release below!
Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, will release on November 10, 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both be launch titles on the Xbox Series X | S, and will release on PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the console.** Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia.
With both releases available for the launch of the new Xbox Series X | S, Ubisoft brings players an opportunity to enter the next generation gaming experience with two of its most iconic franchises. Leveraging the new consoles’ cutting-edge features and power, Ubisoft unleashes the depth of its open worlds in unprecedented ways and demonstrates its commitment to developing truly immersive games.
“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected! We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past 3 years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on November 10.” said Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
With the Xbox Series X | S, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. On Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 FPS in full 4K resolution.
The near-future London of Watch Dogs: Legion will fully benefit from the Hardware Accelerated Raytracing of the new Xbox Series X | S: from Piccadilly Circus and its giant digital screens to Camden High Street’s neon lights and holograms, the power of real-time ray traced reflections brings a never seen before level of realism to an urban playground.
In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will both leverage the consoles power by offering higher resolution textures and improved shadow quality to players, along with clutter density on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Both games will be taking advantage of the Direct Storage, benefiting from faster loading times and a smoother world transversal experience.
Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will leverage the Smart Delivery** technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S will also be supported on both games so players can keep their progression from one platform to another.
With development led by Ubisoft Montreal***, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlements, and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. The Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions**** of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as the Ubicollectibles products are available for pre-orders. Fans who pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.
For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: assassinscreed.com
In Watch Dogs: Legion, led by Ubisoft Toronto*****, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion; sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more; they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.
For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.