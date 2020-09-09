Get your Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal trailer here

As promised, Activision dropped off an official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – multiplayer reveal trailer today… and shared some details regarding the upcoming open beta sessions.
Have a look at the action-packed footage and the new details below.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer:
Treyarch revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer today, which is defined by their signature combat, deniable operations and a connected experience across platforms and console generations. The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise will feature cross-play, cross-progression, cross-generation play, integration with Warzone and more.
Check out the multiplayer reveal trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXRQyd6_5j4
Also announced today, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta, starting on October 8th for PS4 players and October 15th for Xbox and PC players. Those who pre-order the game will gain early access. Stay tuned for more details on the Beta soon!
For a deeper dive into multiplayer maps, modes, the open Beta, head to: https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty/2020-09/Call-of-Duty-Black-Ops-Cold-War-Multiplayer-Revealed
For more information about cross-play and Battle Pass intel, head to: https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty/2020-09/Black-Ops-Cold-War-Cross-Play-and-Battle-Pass-Intel-Overview