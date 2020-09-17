Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Unrailed!, WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Tell us if you’ve heard this one before… there’s a ton of new digital releases hitting the Nintendo eShop this week, including some high profile titles such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
Several other options include Mini Motor Racing X, Unrailed!, CastleStorm II, Super Punch Patrol, Vampire’s Fall: Origins and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy all in one package, is the ideal way to experience some of Mario’s greatest adventures of all time. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Put on your adventure cap as Mario explores the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond! Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available on Sept. 18. The physical version and digital edition of the game will be made available through March 31, 2021. Once the digital edition has been purchased on your Nintendo Account, it can be re-downloaded and played if deleted from your device.
- Mini Motor Racing X – Mini Motor Racing X explodes onto Nintendo Switch with local split screen and online multiplayer high-octane racing action! The classic Mini Motor career mode is back, with hundreds of races, dozens of cars to unlock and upgrade, and four fiendish championships to master. But that’s not all: MMRX adds some firepower to the mix in the new Type-X battle mode. Put your pedal to the metal for Mini Motor Racing X and enjoy fast-paced racing action across 52 vibrant environments.
- Unrailed! – Unrailed! is an intense and chaotic railroad construction experience co-op multiplayer game in which you work together with your friends to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing. With unlockable characters, a dynamic weather system, and a day and night system, get ready for railroad action that is blocky to the core. Unrailed! will be available on Sept. 23.
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – The world of WWE is your battleground with over-the-top, arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in interactive environments around the world. Compete using special abilities and power-ups in match types like Steel Cage and Royal Rumble. Play through a new story mode told through original comic strips, compete in Online Tournaments or stake your claim as King of the Battleground against players from around the world! Plus, battle it out in local multiplayer and dominate your friends. WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available on Sept. 18.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon
- CastleStorm II – Available Sept. 23
- Dog Duty
- Drag Racing Rivals
- Endurance – space action
- Flying Soldiers
- Georifters – Available Sept. 18
- GORSD – Available Sept. 18
- Journey of the Broken Circle – Available Sept. 18
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Moero Crystal H
- My Forged Wedding
- Nevaeh
- Orbt XL – Available Sept. 23
- Saboteur SiO – Available Sept. 18
- Super Punch Patrol
- Tamiku – Available Sept. 18
- The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom – Available Sept. 18
- Titan Glory
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure – Available Sept. 23
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Available Sept. 18