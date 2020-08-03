Sony’s next State of Play event scheduled for this Thursday

As we draw closer and closer to that PlayStation 5 launch this Holiday season, hopefully we’ll get more and more announcements and events to keep the hype training rolling along.
So Sony has announced the next State of Play event for this Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET. The event will apparently run 40+ minutes or so and focus on third party software and cover PS4/PSVR titles as well as updates on some PS5 releases. See the announcement from the PS Blog below.
It’s been a while… but State of Play returns this Thursday with a focus on third-party-published games coming to PS4 and PS VR. We’ll have a few PS5 game updates on third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.
The episode is weighing in at 40+ minutes(!). We’ve got a great lineup in store featuring plenty of new gameplay footage and other game updates. Can’t wait to hear what you think!
And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem. Should be fun!
The new State of Play episode airs Thursday, August 6 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 4:00pm Eastern Time / 9:00pm BST, and you can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.