Reed 2 review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: PXLink
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
When writing about Reed 2, I’m awfully tempted to simply copy and paste the review I wrote of Reed Remastered back in the spring. I mean, it’s basically the same game, so if the developers didn’t go to the trouble of doing anything new, it’s not like there’s anything new to say about it, right?
Okay, that may be a little harsh. There are some minor changes here and there. Reed 2, for example, features 52 levels, compared to the 50 that were in the original Reed game. Also…uh…I don’t know, the lights seem to flicker less in this game, which makes it easier to see things?
Seriously, calling Reed 2 a sequel to Reed Remastered seems like an abuse of the term. You could just as easily call it “The Lost Levels”, and that would’ve at least been accurate. It looks the same, it plays the same, it does pretty much everything the same.
Mind you, if you’re in the mood for some tough-as-nails platforming, that’s not the worst thing in the world. Reed Remastered was a solidly unspectacular example of the genre, and Reed 2 is as well. In fact, it may be a little harder (there’s another difference!).
Still, Reed 2 is pretty much exactly the same as the first game. However you felt about Reed Remastered — whether it’s love, hate, or complete and utter indifference — will be exactly how you feel about this one, too.
