Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory busts a groove in November

Square Enix and Disney this morning announced that their funkadelic Kingdom Hearts rhythm-action title has an official November 13th, 2020 release date for all consoles.
The game will be jam-packed with Kingdom Hearts and Disney characters and songs (over 140 apparently) from across the entire franchise, and will even include local and online co-op and multiplayer modes.
Check out the release date announcement below along with a fresh piece of art.
SQUARE ENIX and Disney today announced that the upcoming rhythm-action adventure, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, will arrive on November 13 for the Nintendo Switch system, the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.
In KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, a whole host of familiar Disney friends, foes and adventures await. Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through worlds packed with rhythm-action challenges as they collect and master over 140 songs from the KINGDOM HEARTS series along the way.
Whether alone, or with friends and family via local co-op and online multiplayer, players will need to defeat tough enemies and bosses to achieve the top ranks. Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls, or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance.
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory is rated E10+ and will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One family of devices on November 13, 2020 in North and South America. Pre-orders are available starting today from the SQUARE ENIX store, the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store and other select retailers. PlayStation Store pre-orders will start soon. Those who purchase for the PlayStation 4 system from the PlayStation store for a limited time by December 31st, 2020 will also receive the KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory theme. For more information, visit: www.kingdomhearts.com/mm