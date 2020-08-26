Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend coming to Nintendo Switch in December

During gamescom today, Square Enix revealed another epic compilation of old-school RPGs of yesteryear for the Nintendo Switch.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, which launches this December, will include a trio of Final Fantasy Legend titles which were originally released for the Game Boy. Final Fantasy Legend, I through III, will be somewhat updated for the Switch’s display and controls, but will still remain faithful to the 8-bit monochrome glory of 1989 – 1993 portable gaming.
Check out the game details and media below!
Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend screens/art:
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series, SQUARE ENIX, today announced COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND will arrive on the Nintendo Switch system on December 15, 2020. In one digital collection, players can experience the first three titles in the revered SaGa series – THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, FINAL FANTASY LEGEND II, and FINAL FANTASY LEGEND III. Created by Akitoshi Kawazu and originally released on Game Boy in 1989, long-time fans will enjoy a faithful recreation of these classic 8-bit titles in this nostalgic, pioneering adventure.
COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is a great introduction to this quintessential series RPG fans won’t want to miss as they journey through fantasy worlds, fight monsters, explore towns, battle dungeons, and more while enjoying brand new features that improve the experience including:
- Character speed boost
- Adjustable screen magnification
- Retro display mode to replicate that glorious Game Boy experience
- New commemorative music and illustrations
Additional features include: a special anniversary song, 8 different in-game wallpapers and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text. The Final Fantasy Legend was the very first RPG created for Game Boy and to honor this, players can detach the Joy-Con controllers and hold the console vertically, using the onscreen buttons to replicate the authentic Game Boy system-like experience.
COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND is rated E10+ (Everyone 10+) and will be available on Nintendo Switch digitally only starting December 15, 2020. The game will be available to pre-purchase from the Nintendo e-Shop later today.
For more information visit: http://square-enix-
games.com.