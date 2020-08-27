Here’s your sneak peek at Fall Guys season 2

There’s still 39 or so days left in this seas of Fall Guys, but Mediatonic and Devolver Digital have already provided us with a glimpse of what to expect from next season!
If you were guessing Medieval-themed, then you’d be 100% right. Have a look at the first screens/art and a sneak peek trailer below for Fall Guys season 2 below.
Fall Guys – Season 2 Sneak Peek:
Revealed today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October. A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.