Have a look/listen to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Official Soundtrack Cinematic Trailer

Ubisoft today dropped off a brand new trailer which not only shows off the game’s cinematics, but also provides a dose of the official soundtrack.
Composed by Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd and also featuring Einar Selvik, the dramatic score is being released, beginning today, as a seven-track “The Ravens Saga” EP by Lakeshore Records. The EP is available at pretty much all digital music storefronts and streaming services, notably iTunes and Spotify.
Check out that cinematic trailer below, and read on for more info.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Official Soundtrack Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hits pretty much every platform out there beginning on November 17th, 2020.
Today, Ubisoft celebrated the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s main theme with a new version of its announcement cinematic trailer. Featuring a remix of the main theme, the trailer follows Eivor, a fierce Viking raider, as she battles her way through King Aelfred’s Saxon army.
Composed by Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd featuring Einar Selvik, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla main theme will be the opening track to the “The Ravens Saga” EP, released digitally today by Lakeshore Records.
“The Ravens Saga” is the second seven-track EP taken from the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack. Featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, and two original tracks by Einar Selvik, the EP is now available to stream on Spotify and purchase on iTunes.
The full “The Ravens Saga” EP tracklist includes:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Theme (feat. Einar Selvik) – Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd
- Son of Fjord – Jesper Kyd
- Asgard – Hall of the Aesir (feat. Einar Selvik) – Sarah Schachner
- Hausbrjótr – Skullcrusher – Einar Selvik
- Odin’s Plunder – Sarah Schachner
- The Well of Wyrd – Jesper Kyd
- Vígahugr – Lust for Battle (Skaldic Version) – Einar Selvik
On composing the main theme, Sarah Schachner said that, “We wanted the atmosphere of the theme to instantly transport the listener to another time and place, filled with mystery and uncertainty. There are Norse instruments, but they are used in a more modern way. The theme represents Eivor’s journey as well as the Vikings’ hope for a better life as they move further south into the Anglo-Saxon regions.”
Jesper Kyd added, “We wanted to evoke Eivor’s journey, what drives them and the bond they have with their family. Eivor is searching for something and this longing to find it and resolve it is a key element reflected in the melody and mood.”
With development led by Ubisoft Montreal*, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features including raids, settlement customization, and an upgraded combat system in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will release worldwide on November 17, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the consoles.
To pre-save on all platforms, please visit: https://smarturl.it/ACV-EP2
To pre-order on iTunes, please visit: https://music.apple.com/us/
album/assassins-creed- valhalla-ravens-saga-original- soundtrack/1525641394
For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: www.assassinscreed.com
For the latest news on all of Ubisoft’s games, visit Ubisoft News: news.ubisoft.com
For more information on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla music visit: www.lakeshorerecords.com