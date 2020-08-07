Final Fantasy VII Remake tops 5 million

The long-awaited remake and reimagining of Final Fantasy VII for the PS4 was definitely a big hit.
Square Enix today announced that retail shipments and digital sales combined, Final Fantasy VII Remake has topped 5 million units globally. Pretty great! And hopefully enough incentive to get the next chapter finished up and/or an announcement of a PS5-enhanced upgrade.
Check out the announcement below.
Following glowing reviews from both players and critics across the globe, SQUARE ENIX today announced that FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE shipments and digital sales have exceeded over five million worldwide. Having achieved exceptional digital sales since its release, this milestone makes the game the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history.
For those who have yet to experience the critically acclaimed RPG, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is now discounted up to 34% off until August 19 on the PlayStation Store and from select retailers*.
Completely rebuilt using the best of modern gaming technology, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Along with unforgettable characters and a story revered as one of the most powerful within video games, the game also features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. The first game in the project is set in the eclectic and sprawling city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that goes deeper into the iconic characters and world than ever before.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is rated T (Teen) and is now available the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system. The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo is available to download now at: http://sqex.link/FF7RDemo. For more information visit: www.ffvii-remake.com.