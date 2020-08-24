Check out the first Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer

Even though we have seemingly been aware of the next Call of Duty title, Activision dropped an official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer late last week.
The trailer digs into the history behind the cold war of course, and is an era not really touched on by the Call of Duty series all that much. What else do we know? Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development by Treyarch and Raven Software…
Check out the trailer below.
Know Your History | Official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer:
KNOW YOUR HISTORY OR BE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT.
Verdansk. August 26.