And the gamescom awards 2020 nominees are…

In case you’re not in the worldwide gaming event loop this year (or even know what day of the week or month it is…), gamescom 2020 kicks off in just a few short days — as does the gamescom awards 2020.
This morning the nominees for all 26 categories were released, with the first awards being handed out on evening of Thursday, August 27th. Fans at that time can also get in on the voting too in a pair of categories: Best Show and Best Streamer.
Just eyeballing the nominees list, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 pop up in more than a few categories, so they’ll be the ones to watch.
Check out the announcement below along with the full list of nominations.
gamescom awards 2020: Here are the nominees!
The nominees for the gamescom awards 2020 have been announced: The jury, formed of German and international games journalists, well-known YouTubers and other experts, has made its selection from more than 140 submissions. Prizes are being awarded in as many as 26 categories this year. Partners and fans of gamescom (August 27 to 30, 2020) can look forward to finding out who will take one of the coveted trophies home with them. The first awards will be presented on Thursday during gamescom: Opening Night Live.
Starting from Thursday, gamescom fans will have until 3:00 p.m. (CEST) on Saturday, August 29, to vote for their favorites in the fan categories Best Show and Best Streamer. They can chat with the gamesbot on the official gamescom website to cast their votes. Users simply need to enter their e-mail address once, and they are all set to vote. The fans will also choose the winner of the gamescom Most Wanted consumer award, which is selected by the fans from all the nominated games. These and other winning titles in the jury categories Best Announcement, Best Lineup, Best Presentation/Trailer and the HEART OF GAMING Award will be revealed during the gamescom: Best Of Show on Sunday, August 30, when the main prize, Best of gamescom, will also be presented. gamescom: Opening Night Live, gamescom: Best Of Show and all the other gamescom shows can be viewed free of charge on gamescom now at: https://now.gamescom.global/
These are the nominees for the gamescom awards 2020:
The winners of the following genre and platform categories will be revealed during gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 27 from 8:00 p.m.
Best Action Adventure Game
– Grounded, Microsoft
– The Medium, Bloober Team
– Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft
Best Action Game
– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
– Star Wars: Squadrons, Electronic Arts
Best Indie Game
– Cris Tales, Modus Games
– Curious Expedition 2, Maschinen-Mensch
– The Medium, Bloober Team
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
– Grounded, Microsoft
– Tell Me Why, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
– Dual Universe, Novaquark Montreal
– NBA 2K21, 2K
– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Black Book, Hypetrain Digital
– Figment: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
– Little Nightmares 2, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sony Playstation Game
– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft
– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
The winners of the following genre and platform categories will be revealed during the gamescom: Best Of Show on August 30 from 8:00 p.m.
Best Family Game
– Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Modus Games
– Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision
– KeyWe, Stonewheat & Sons
Best Ongoing Game
– Borderlands 3, 2K
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone, Activision
– World of Tanks, Wargaming
Best PC Game
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
– Tell Me Why, Microsoft
Best Racing Game
– DIRT 5, Codemasters
– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Radical Relocation, Iceberg Interactive
Best Remaster
– Mafia: Definitive Edition, 2K
– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
– XIII: Remake, astragon Entertainment
Best Role-Playing Game
– Cris Tales, Modus Games
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
– Gamedec, Anshar Studios
Best Simulation
– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
– Planet Coaster Console Edition, Frontier Development
– Project CARS 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sports Game
– FIFA 21, Electronic Arts
– NBA 2K21, 2K
– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Activision
Best Strategy Game
– Endzone – A World Apart, Assemble Entertainment
– Humankind, Amplitude Studios & SEGA Europe
– Iron Harvest, King Art Games
Most Original Game
– Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED
– Operation: Tango, Clever Plays
– Voidtrain, Hypetrain Digital
The winners of the following consumer awards and the winners of the gamescom global Awards will also be revealed during the gamescom: Best Of Show.
Best Announcement
– The jury will make its selection from all the game announcements, premieres and reveals presented during gamescom by the event’s partners.
Best Lineup
– The jury will make its selection from all the gamescom partners.
Best of gamescom
– The jury will choose the winner of the main prize, Best of gamescom, from all the category winners of the genre and platform categories.
Best Presentation / Trailer
– The jury will make its selection from all the game presentations and trailers unveiled on gamescom now.
Best Show
– gamescom fans will choose the winner from selected live streams, shows and gamescom specials.
Best Streamer
– gamescom fans will make their selection from the gamescom 2020-accredited streamers.
gamescom “Most Wanted”
– gamescom fans will make their selection from the nominees for all the genre and platform categories (see above).
HEART OF GAMING Award
The winner of the HEART OF GAMING Award is chosen by the jury entirely at its discretion. Considered for the award are not only games, expansions, products, technologies and similar, but also persons, organizations, companies, concepts and terms.