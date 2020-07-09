Nintendo eShop Update – CrossCode, Neon Abyss, Deadly Premonition 2

There’s quite a solid selection of new games hitting the Nintendo eShop this week for sure.
A couple of Nintendo Switch options include CrossCode, Neon Abyss, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise, Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep, void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium and more! There’s even a new Nintendo 3DS title, Dungeon Runner, launching soon as well.
Make sure to check out the free retro NES/SNES releases for those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- CrossCode – Meet Lea as she logs into an MMO of the distant future. A story about the future of gaming from an unexpected angle, this retro-inspired 2D action-RPG might outright surprise you. CrossCode combines 16-bit Super NES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story.
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise – Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery. Explore Le Carré on foot or via skateboard, interact with its citizens, uncover clues and discover the darker side of this seemingly peaceful town. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise will be available on July 10.
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 – Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. Take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind and the alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be available on July 10.
- Neon Abyss – Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelike action-platformer where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss as part of the Grim Squad. Featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset. With each run, you will be able to unlock new rooms, items, bosses, special rules and even new endings! Neon Abyss will be available on July 14.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Donkey Kong Country – Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels. Donkey Kong Country will be available on July 15.
- Natsume Championship Wrestling – Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team and round robin matches. Natsume Championship Wrestling will be available on July 15.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
- The Immortal – Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below! The Immortal will be available on July 15.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives P-47
- Creepy Tale – Available July 10
- Crowdy Farm Puzzle
- Dangerous Relationship
- Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
- DISTRAINT 2 – Available July 10
- EAGLETALON vs. HORDE OF THE FLIES
- Elden: Path of the Forgotten
- Gas Station: Highway Services – Available July 10
- Laraan
- Love Letter from Thief X
- Pangeon – Available July 14
- Retro Game Pack
- REZ PLZ – Available July 15
- Robozarro
- Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Available July 14
- Switchy Road DeluX
- The Great Perhaps – Available July 10
- TroubleDays
- void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium – Available July 14
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:
