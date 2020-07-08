Donkey Kong Country, The Immortal join Nintendo Switch Online free library

Attention Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, the next set of free to download classics for the service have been announced.
The SNES classic Donkey Kong Country is probably the biggie of the bunch, but we also have fond memories of the deviously difficult action-RPG The Immortal for the NES too. Rounding out the new selection is the always fun Natsume Championship Wrestling as well. The trio of retro titles will hit the service beginning on July 15th, 2020 so make sure to check back then.
Nintendo Switch Online – Donkey Kong Country:
On July 15, Donkey Kong, the unstoppable king of swing, returns to the Nintendo Switch system with his touchstone adventure, the classic Super NES game Donkey Kong Country. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll be able to join Donkey Kong, his pal Diddy Kong and their trusty animal friends as they explore jungles, climb snowcapped mountains and ride rollicking minecarts to hunt down their missing bananas from a cruel gang of Kremlings.
In addition to Donkey Kong Country, the hard-hitting wrestling game Natsume Championship Wrestling is also joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library for the Nintendo Switch system. The Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection is adding a new NES game this month too: the isometric, action-RPG The Immortal.
The Nintendo Switch Online service now offers access to 85 classic games that can all be enjoyed at no extra charge. Here’s a full rundown of the games being added this month:
Super NES
- Donkey Kong Country – Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels.
- Natsume Championship Wrestling – Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team and round robin matches.
NES
- The Immortal – Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below!
A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to growing libraries of classic Super NES and NES games, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid and Super Mario Bros. 3.
