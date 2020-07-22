Check out the Mafia: Definitive Edition official gameplay reveal

As promised, 2K has released a more comprehensive look at the very impressive remake of the original Mafia title. In case you’re out of the loop, Mafia: Definitive Edition was delayed a bit unfortunately, but it looks like it may be worth the wait.
The new gameplay footage is narrated by the head of Hangar 13 and shows off the first mission and more.
Check it out below.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – Official Gameplay Reveal:
Building on last month’s launch of the “New Beginnings” cinematic story trailer, Hangar 13 and 2K today published the first extended look at Mafia: Definitive Edition’s newly overhauled gameplay. Narrated by Hangar 13 President and Chief Creative Officer Haden Blackman, the Official Gameplay Reveal asset provides a detailed overview of the core gameplay, as well as a deep dive into the one of the game’s most iconic missions, “A Trip to the Country.” To see the game in action for the first time anywhere, watch the full gameplay reveal here.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia – launches September 25. The remake features an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes. Players will also find all-new gameplay sequences and features, best-in-class cinematics, and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.
Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which includes:
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remak
e of the beloved classic;
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.
Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and will be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on September 25. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually.