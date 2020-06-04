«

The future of Destiny 2 to be revealed next week

June 4th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Bungie has revealed that next week, Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 9:00am PT/12:00am ET, the next season of Destiny 2 Shadowkeep will be revealed.

To get us hyped up for the arrival of the next “chapter” of the title, the studio released a teaser of a trailer showing a live action Drifter suiting up and heading out… somewhere ominous.

Check out the Tweet teaser below!

