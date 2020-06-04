The future of Destiny 2 to be revealed next week

Bungie has revealed that next week, Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 9:00am PT/12:00am ET, the next season of Destiny 2 Shadowkeep will be revealed.
To get us hyped up for the arrival of the next “chapter” of the title, the studio released a teaser of a trailer showing a live action Drifter suiting up and heading out… somewhere ominous.
Check out the Tweet teaser below!
Coordinates received. The future of Destiny 2 arrives.
June 9 // 9AM PT
🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/9lV2l7Snvp
— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 3, 2020