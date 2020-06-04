Nintendo eShop Update – Clubhouse Games: 51, The Outer Worlds, Skelattack, Taxi Sim 2020

There’s a reasonable number of games hitting the Nintendo eShop this week… reasonable meaning still wayy too much to sort through, but more than enough of a selection for everyone.
A couple of random highlights include Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, The Outer Worlds, Skelattack, Taxi Sim 2020, Potata: Fairy Flower, Match and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – With board games, card games, sports games and even a piano keyboard, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is an eclectic collection of games from all over the world across multiple genres, from familiar favorites like Chess to international hits like Mancala. To try out several of the games and features including multiplayer* with options up to four players, you can download the free Clubhouse Games Guest Pass** in Nintendo eShop. Then, by connecting with someone who has purchased the full game, you can also play all the games in this collection that support Local Wireless. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics will be available on June 5.
- The Outer Worlds – The Outer Worlds is a single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Lost in transit while on a ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later in the midst of a deep conspiracy. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. The Outer Worlds will be available on June 5.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1971 Project Helios – Available June 9
- Ant-Gravity: Tiny’s Adventure
- Aqua Lungers
- Arcade Archives CRAZY CLIMBER2
- Bridge Strike – Available June 5
- Demon’s Tier+ – Available June 9
- Depth of Extinction
- Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine
- Jump King – Available June 9
- Knight Squad – Available June 5
- Match
- Outbuddies DX – Available June 5
- Pinball Lockdown – Available June 5
- Potata: Fairy Flower – Available June 6
- Skelattack
- Snakes & Ladders
- Strawberry Vinegar – Available June 5
- Super Holobunnies: Pause Café – Available June 6
- Taxi Sim 2020
- The TakeOver
- They Came From the Sky – Available June 5
*Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.