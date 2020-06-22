Square Enix reveals rhythm-action Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

We’re gonna categorize Square Enix and Disney’s new rhythm-action Kingdom Hearts title as “something we never knew we wanted until it was announced”.
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, slated to hit the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch sometime this year, is a celebration of all things Kingdom Hearts and Disney, wrapped up as a music-themed, rhythm-action game. Many of fan favorite characters, tracks and elements appear to be included, and somehow Square Enix is even working in some online multiplayer into the experience.
Take a look at some screens, along with the Kingdom Heart 2020 trailer with additional announcements including the Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road app, below.
Kingdom Hearts 2020 Trailer:
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory screens:
SQUARE ENIX and Disney today announced KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, an all-new rhythm-action game coming in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch system, the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. This ultimate celebration of music and adventure marks the KINGDOM HEARTS series’ first appearance on the Nintendo Switch.
To see KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory and other upcoming KINGDOM HEARTS announcements, watch the ‘KINGDOM HEARTS 2020’ Trailer here: https://youtu.be/
Featuring over 140 musical tracks and 20 characters from throughout the beloved series, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory provides fans with an unmissable opportunity to relive their favorite moments like never before. Players will journey through iconic Disney worlds, and join forces with recognizable Disney characters whilst enjoying unforgettable KINGDOM HEARTS series music, alongside timeless tracks from Disney’s cinematic classics. Alongside the engaging single-player content, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory invites players to enjoy unforgettable melodies together with online* multiplayer for even more of a challenge.
Fans excited for the release of KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, can also look forward to the KINGDOM HEARTS III original soundtrack, which will feature many of the unforgettable and timeless tracks from the critically-acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III and will be available globally in Fall 2020.
Additionally, from June 22 KINGDOM HEARTS fans can explore the mysteries of a teenage Xehanort in KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road, a brand-new, original story experience for mobile devices. Players can uncover new secrets from this untold part of the KINGDOM HEARTS story, using accessible card-based gameplay mechanics within Disney worlds. To learn more about KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road visit the @kh_dr_na Twitter page.
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One family of devices in 2020. This title is rated E10+ by the ESRB. For more information, visit: www.kingdomhearts.com
KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road will be available on June 22 within the KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ Dark Road app, available on the Amazon Appstore, the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Android devices. Through the KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ Dark Road app, players can access both KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross] and KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road games.