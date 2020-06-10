Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics review for Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Nintendo
Developer: Nintendo & NDCube
Medium: Cartridge / Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: Yes
ESRB: E
Somehow the original Clubhouse Games that released on the Nintendo DS managed to pass right by me, I can’t recall ever playing it or having given it a second thought at the time. Which is a shame, because considering how much I’ve been enjoying Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics on the Nintendo Switch, I likely would have had a blast playing it. That said, it’s certainly not too late to get into the newest release, which launched just last week, and priced at $40 it’s certainly one of the better value propositions on the Nintendo Switch so far.
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is exactly what it purports to be, namely 51 different games culled from different regions utilizing cards, dice, and other familiar board games like Checkers, Chess, and many more. I would argue that I personally don’t consider every game on the list a “classic”, but chances are you’ll easily find a dozen or more that you’ll come back to again and again. There are the more popular entries like the aforementioned Chess and Checkers, but also classic card games like Spider Solitaire, Texas Hold ‘Em, and Blackjack. There are also games that might be a bit more familiar under different monikers, such as Yacht (Yahtzee), and then more video-gamey entries such as Bowling or Toy Boxing.
Basically, there’s going to be something here for everyone, with both local and online multiplayer, same system multiplayer, or local play using just one copy of the game (provided the other Switch owners in your household have downloaded the guest pass). When it comes to playing online I’ve had little trouble finding other players for more competitive games like Billiards, and when connected, the games I’ve played have all been a pretty smooth experience. In addition, when looking for a game online, you can easily see which games are populated at any moment and can choose up to three games that you want to play, cutting down on your wait time significantly.
I’ve also found Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics to be a worthwhile experience solo too. Each game has progressively harder difficulty settings when playing against the A.I. with in-game trophies to collect for each one you master. High-difficulty A.I. will also put up a heck of a fight in most games, so knocking out each one will take time and practice. Local play via the same system or with other Switch consoles in the household works really well too, outside of some odd restrictions on the player count for certain games, or the inability to use a Pro Controller in local multiplayer sessions.
The level of depth given to the presentation in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics also really surprised me. Each game comes equipped with a little introduction by toy figurines that discuss the game back and forth in fully voiced bits as a quick way of explaining game mechanics. Past that point though, you can run through tutorials, some of which are remarkably in-depth for tougher to learn games like Riichi Mahjong.
Again, at $40, I think Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a real steal. This, for me, is one of those games I’d suggest buying digitally, just because you’ll likely never want to remove it from the system. It’s a great game to have handy in a variety of cases and certainly belongs on the list of must-have Nintendo Switch games.
Note: Nintendo provided us with a Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Switch code for review purposes.