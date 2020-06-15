Check out the first Mafia: Definitive Edition narrative trailer

During this past weekend’s PC Gaming Show, 2K and Hangar 13 showed off the full fledged remake of the original Mafia title, now dubbed Mafia: Definitive Edition, in a new narrative trailer.
Remade from the ground-up, the first title in the franchise is a memorable one so we have high hopes for the current generation release. Of course Mafia II and III are also getting enhanced re-releases as well, all a part of the previously announced Mafia: Trilogy release, which launches later this year.
Check out the trailer below and read on for more info.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – Official Narrative Trailer #1 – “New Beginnings”:
See more details from 2K below.
Welcome back to Lost Heaven. Mafia: Definitive Edition’s first narrative trailer, “New Beginnings,” is here, introducing newcomers to protagonist Thomas Angelo and giving longtime fans a cinematic first look at how Mafia: Definitive Edition retells his story. The “New Beginnings” trailer debuted earlier today as part of the PC Gaming Show, where Hangar 13 President and Chief Creative Officer Haden Blackman spoke to what awaits in Mafia: Definitive Edition. To see the trailer, please click here.
Mafia: Definitive Edition launches August 28 as a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia, complete with an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes; all-new gameplay sequences and features; the same game engine that powered Mafia III’s best-in-class cinematics; and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.
Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which includes:
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remak
e of the beloved classic;
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.
Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally prior to August 28 will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and will be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on August 28. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually.
For more information about Mafia: Definitive Edition’s features and content, as well as additional details regarding Mafia: Trilogy as a whole, please visit MafiaGame.com.