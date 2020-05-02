2K announces Mafia: Trilogy

2K this morning announced launch details for an attractive bundle of remastered, definitive edition Mafia titles which are being released for consoles and the PC as Mafia: Trilogy.
The original Mafia title, which is launching at the end of August (but can still be purchased as part of the Mafia: Trilogy), is getting the most work, as it is being remade from the ground up to bring it up to the level of the most recent releases. Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition, are available today, and both titles include all the original bonus add-on content in addition to “completely remastered 4K compatible visuals”.
Those who already own Mafia III on consoles and PC will receive Definitive Edition update for free.
Have a look at the screens and a fresh trailer showing off Mafia: Definitive Edition, along with the announcement for more details.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – Coming August 28:
Mafia: Trilogy screens:
2K and its Hangar 13 development studio today announced Mafia: Trilogy, a new collection featuring the only interactive entertainment series that lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America.
Combined, the critically acclaimed Mafia crime dramas have sold-in more than 18 million units worldwide. Now, for the first time on modern consoles, experience all three entries of the revered action-adventure series together in one definitive organized crime saga. Mafia: Trilogy includes:
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.
Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally prior to August 28 will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, and will be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on August 28. The Mafia: Trilogy physical edition will release in full on August 28, and is currently only planned for release in select EMEA and Asia regions.
Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually. The Definitive Editions for Mafia II and Mafia III are available today within the Mafia: Trilogy and as standalone purchases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, and will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all original bonus add-on content, plus completely remastered 4K compatible visuals for Mafia II.
Mafia: Definitive Edition – the centerpiece of the collection – launches August 28 as a comprehensive, rebuilt-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia, complete with an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes; all-new gameplay sequences and features; the same stellar game engine that powered Mafia III’s best-in-class cinematics; and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.
“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series’ fans still revere it,” said Haden Blackman, President and CCO at Hangar 13, who led the development of Mafia: Definitive Edition across the studio’s offices in Brno and Prague, Czech Republic; Brighton, United Kingdom; and Novato, Calif. “Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”
Players who pre-order Mafia: Definitive Edition – as well as players who purchase the digital version or pre-order the physical version of Mafia: Trilogy – prior to August 28 will receive “The Chicago Outfit” bonus add-on content for Mafia: Definitive Edition. This content pack includes:
- Exclusive Player Outfit: The Don;
- Exclusive Vehicle: Smith V12 Limousine;
- Exclusive Weapon Skin: Gold Semi-Automatic.
Furthermore, players can sign up for a 2K Account to unlock these bonus items for each game:
- Mafia: Definitive Edition: Black Cats Motorcycle Pack;
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition: Made Man Pack;
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition: Classico Three-piece Suit & IL Duca Revolver.
Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be automatically granted to all existing owners of Mafia II on Steam today at no additional cost. Additionally, all existing Mafia III owners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam will be upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition today at no additional cost. Customers who own a combination of titles will receive special reduced-price upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles.