Final Fantasy VII Remake tops 3.5 million in 3 days

Gamers globally are loving Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII all over again as Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4 has racked up over 3.5 million units in the first 3 days of availability. Not bad at all!
We definitely enjoyed what we played, as seen in our review right here. Make sure to check out that demo if you have not already too.
Check out the press release from Square Enix below.
Following glowing reviews from critics across the globe, SQUARE ENIX today announced that FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE shipments and digital sales exceeded over 3.5 million worldwide in three days following its April 10 release. The game has achieved exceptional digital sales, which are continuing to increase.
Completely rebuilt using the best of modern gaming technology, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Along with unforgettable characters and a story revered as one of the most powerful within video games, the game also features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. The first game in the project is set in the eclectic and sprawling city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that goes deeper into the iconic characters and world than ever before.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE draws players into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an underground resistance group calling themselves Avalanche as they fight against Shinra’s oppressive force.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is rated T (Teen) and is now available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system.
The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo is now available to PlayStation 4 system owners across the globe, allowing players to experience the opening chapter from the game. Those who download the demo before May 11, 2020 will also receive an exclusive PlayStation 4 system theme when the full game launches. To download the demo now, visit: https://sqex.link/FF7RDemo.