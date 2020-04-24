Borderlands 3 end-game overhaul, new seasonal event now available

2K and Gearbox are still hard at work creating new content for Borderlands 3, including free additions such as the upcoming Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event and an overhauled Mayhem Mode.
Now available for all players, the new update includes difficulty altering game modifiers for post-campaign players, new legendary weapon drops, seasonal activities, and more.
We’re approaching maximum mayhem, Vault Hunters, because today we’re launching two exciting free additions to Borderlands 3: Mayhem Mode 2.0 and the Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event. The former completely revamps the game’s existing Mayhem Mode system with fresh and inventive new challenges, while the latter gives you an ambitious set of time-limited activities packed with new areas, enemies, and gear. Catch the Cartels trailer right here for a taste of what’s in store!
If you don’t already know, Mayhem Mode unlocks when you finish the main Borderlands 3 campaign and allows you to crank up the game’s difficulty in exchange for better loot. With the Mayhem 2.0 update, that experience becomes significantly more varied, lasting, and rewarding.
For starters, there are now more than 25 all-new game-changing modifiers. These range from fun and even helpful modifiers like a big head mode called Galaxy Brain to more challenging modifiers like Drone Ranger, which spawns Healing Drones to assist enemies. Each modifier is rated as Easy, Medium, Hard, or Very Hard, and each of the 10 difficulty levels in Mayhem 2.0 uses a specific mix of these ratings, though the modifiers themselves are selected at random from within those ratings pools.
It’s worth noting that the stats of weapons dropped by enemies improve as you work your way up through the Mayhem levels and that, starting at Mayhem level 6, there’s a chance certain bosses will drop any of eight brand new Legendary weapons. Also, you can now adjust Mayhem Mode options at any time via a new tab in your ECHO device menu! Mayhem 2.0 is as deep as it is rewarding, so for a full explanation of how it all works, please check out our detailed blog.
Then there’s the other half of today’s massive update: Revenge of the Cartels! This free in-game event runs from April 23 through June 4 and features an all-new area, fresh enemy types, limited-time Challenges, and of course, tons of gear to collect, including new Legendaries and Anointments.
In his continued studies of human customs, your Saurian crewmate Maurice has gotten himself mixed up with the wrong crowd, and now finds himself indebted to Joey Ultraviolet, the kingpin of the Eridium Cartel. To save Maurice’s scaly hide, you’ll need to take the fight to Joey and his gangs of underlings at Villa Ultraviolet, an opulent hideout overlooking a tropical paradise.
During the event, neon-glowing Cartel Operative enemies can be found lurking all around the galaxy. Take out these Operatives and their backup – which could include unique Badass-level enemies – and you’ll eventually unlock the coordinates of that tropical hideout. Once there, you’ll have to battle your way through hordes of Eridium Cartel members belonging to one of three distinct gangs. Each gang has its own Underbosses and its own Legendary loot pool, so multiple visits to Villa Ultraviolet are highly encouraged. Don’t worry, you’ll never face the same gang twice in a row!
In addition to each gang’s new loot, Revenge of the Cartels also introduces 18 new limited-time Challenges you can complete to earn themed cosmetic rewards. You can track your progress via the event tab in your ECHO Device menu. To learn more about these challenges, their rewards, and the event in general, be sure to check out this blog. You can also find Revenge of the Cartels assets here.
And don't forget, we're still running a variety of Borderlands 3 mini-events like the ongoing Co-op Loot Drop event – which runs through April 30 and encourages Vault Hunters to play together online – and the recently announced Loot the Universe event.