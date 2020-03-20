Xbox Games Store Update – DOOM Eternal, Thunder Paw, Explosive Jake, Phantasy Star Online 2

With so many gamers possibly stuck at home (and hopefully practicing social distancing and keeping healthy), there certainly are a lot of digital games to dive into.
From the action-packed DOOM Eternal and Explosive Jake, to the free-to-download online RPG stylings of Phantasy Star Online 2, there’s some interesting options for sure. Other releases include DOOM 64, UNO Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo and Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta, R.B.I. Baseball 20 and several more.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
DOOM Eternal
Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.
DOOM 64
Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the release of DOOM 64, originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997, and now available for the first time on Xbox One.
The Secret Order: Shadow Breach (Xbox One Version)
There are dark secrets that have an annoying tendency to crawl back into the light, escaping oblivion. But there is also Sarah Pennington, the most skilled agent of the ever-watching Secret Order, who is there to face them.
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!
Get the complete collection for one of the most iconic games with the UNO Ultimate Edition which contains UNO, UNO FLIP!, plus Winter, Just Dance and Rayman themed UNO cards.
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
Without a shadow of a doubt it is one of the most dangerous motorbike races in the world.
Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo
Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City.
Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta
In this open beta, you can get an early taste of a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe, where four Survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.
Thunder Paw
Thunder was out playing with his ball in the fields, when he suddenly heard a loud explosion near his house! He rushed home, worried about his parents, only to find no one was there.
Red Death
Dodge and destroy! Blast through waves of arcane enemies and take down monstrous bosses as you defend the earth against an unknown calamity.
Explosive Jake
Help the little skeleton to explode the way out from dark dungeon and not explode himself. Explosive Jake – classic arcade game. Not only humans afraid of dark and deep dungeons.
PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2
The Free-to-Play online RPG PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 has arrived on Xbox One! As the player, you’ll join the ARKS task force of Oracle, an interplanetary fleet composed of 4 different races, and head out on an adventure to explore unknown worlds.
OVERPASS
In OVERPASS, the scree slopes, steep inclines, tree trunks and bogs present as much of an obstacle to victory as other drivers.
SMITE Starter Pass
Join 35 million players and become a God in SMITE, the #1 MOBA on Xbox. Enter the Battleground of the Gods in style with this incredible bundle.
R.B.I. Baseball 20
Legends. Start. Here. Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20. R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with major advancements & improvements.