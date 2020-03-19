Nintendo eShop Update – Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Exit the Gungeon, DOOM 64

There’s a nice list of games to check out this week with a number of big releases, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons of course, and the surprise release of Exit the Gungeon!
Also now available to download is DOOM 64, Sky Racket, Dezatopia, Ittle Dew 2+, Ittle Dew 2+, Diabolic, Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials and Ghost Sweeper.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons game will be available on March 20.
- Exit the Gungeon – Exit the Gungeon is a bullet-hell dungeon climber immediately following the events of Enter the Gungeon. Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators.
- Sky Racket – Flying over whimsical worlds filled with vivid colors, it’s just you, a stylish scarf, a laser tennis racket and a horde of fluffy enemies trying to blow you back to the ground. Mixing the classic genres of shoot-’em-ups and block breakers, Sky Racket is the world’s first “Shmup Breaker!”
- DOOM 64 – Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with DOOM 64, originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 1997. Take the fight to Hell with DOOM 64 on the Nintendo Switch system, available on March 20.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives FORMATION Z
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon – Available March 20
- Bug Academy – Available March 23
- Colorgrid – Available March 24
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition – Available March 24
- Dezatopia
- Diabolic – Available March 20
- Epic Word Search Collection
- Factotum 90
- Frosty Jump
- Ghost Sweeper
- Hyperspace Delivery Service – Available March 24
- Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1
- Ittle Dew 2+
- Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition – Available March 20
- Mist Hunter – Available March 20
- Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1
- Pocket Mini Golf – Available March 20
- Pooplers – Available March 20
- Quell Memento – Available March 20
- Red Death
- Rhythm of the Gods – Available March 23
- SeaBed
- Silent World
- Tennis Open 2020
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach
- Thunder Paw – Available March 20
- Travel Mosaics 2: Roman Holiday
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York – Available March 24