Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Worldwide Reveal next month

Welp, it’s almost August (yikes) and you know what that means… the next Call of Duty reveal is almost upon us!

Activision today announced that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Worldwide Reveal is officially set to happen on August 19th, 2025 conveniently timed to the Opening Night Live at GamesCom 2025. More specifically, fans can check out the stream on 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET to see what the studio has to show off for this annual installment.

Stay tuned for links to the various streams as the event draws near.

Mark your calendars, because Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be revealed live on August 19 during Opening Night Live at GamesCom. Tune in at 11am PT / 2pm ET and get ready for epic twists, developer intel, and the official start of a bold new chapter in Black Ops history.