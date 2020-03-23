Half-Life: Alyx now available

It’s not often we get a new Half-Life game… well, it’s basically never, so even a full-fledged VR experience is something to be excited for.
Valve Software today announced that Half-Life: Alyx, their story-driven PC VR release, has launched. Of course you’ll need the proper PC hardware and accessories to play, but it definitely looks worth checking out if you do — or are planning on picking some up.
See the announcement below!
Valve, the creators of Half-Life and the Steam platform, today announced the official release of Half-Life: Alyx, a new, full-length virtual reality entry in the Half-Life series. It is compatible with all PC-based VR headsets.
Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli secretly mount the resistance to the brutal occupation of Earth by a mysterious alien race known as The Combine. As Alyx, players take the fight to the Combine to save the future of humanity.
Designed from the ground up for virtual reality, Half-Life: Alyx features all of the hallmarks of a classic Half-Life game: world exploration, puzzle solving, visceral combat, and an intricately woven story that connects it all with the series’ iconic characters.
“Half-Life: Alyx represents the culmination of Valve’s technological advancement over the past few years,” says Valve founder Gabe Newell. “We have built SteamVR, our game engine, our tools, and VR hardware specifically to enable us to ship the best content we know how to create. Today, as we ship Alyx remotely from our homes, we are hoping that everyone stays safe and has a great time playing the game. Please let us know what you think.”
Half-Life: Alyx is powered by SteamVR on Valve’s Source 2 engine, and can be played on Steam with all PC-based VR headsets.
Available for purchase now on Steam for $59.99: https://store.steampowered.com/app/546560/HalfLife_Alyx/