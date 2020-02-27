Devolver Digital shows off unique open-world graffiti title Sludge Life

Devolver Digital is known for some weird gaming experiences, and at this time, Sludge Life for the Nintendo Switch and PC (via the Epic Games Store), is right up there with some of the more original concepts.
Blending old school, first person gameplay, a polluted, disgusting open-world, ugly characters and art, and a graffiti theme, there’s a lot to unpack in Sludge Life. The video, embedded below, we think, does a good job at trying to show off what to expect. There will be a playable demo on a 20 foot LED screen at the upcoming PAX East event, so make sure to swing by the booth to check it out.
Art vandals Terri Vellmann & Doseone (HIGH HELL) and talented finger painters Devolver Digital have revealed SLUDGE LIFE, a graffiti romp through a polluted island full of cranky idiots with a vibe so thick you can taste it coming to Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store this spring.
Roam a tiny island stuck on a sludge-covered planet as the up-and-coming tagger GHOST, a breezy bandit set on staking their claim amongst the world’s graffiti elite. Traverse the corporately branded landscape, link up with other taggers, and steal junk and hearts along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG, or just take it all down in flames with you?
SLUDGE LIFE is playable at PAX East all weekend on a 20-foot LED screen. No smoking.
FEATURES
- Experience the thrills of vandalism from the safety of your computer.
- Curiosity and free will are your only motivators – roll as you please through a tiny open-world.
- Find and download apps to your laptop and waste your life away playing a game within a game.
- Smoke Ciggy Cigs brand cigarettes. Smoke ‘em up real good.
- Take photos of exotic fauna and ambivalent NPCs.
- Dedicated fart button.
- A huge baby, community basketball court, and a cat with two buttholes. [no extra charge]
- Three distinct endings and pretty robust credits.
