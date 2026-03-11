Turtle Beach offers one more MAR10 Day surprise with the announcement of two new Mario-inspired designs for their Switch 2 accessory range

MAR10 Day brought forth plenty of announcements and one of these came from accessory maker Turtle Beach. The manufacturer was already in celebratory mode with their MAR10 Day sale, but they waited until the day proper to reveal two new accessories featuring the brothers Mario.

The first is a wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch 2. The Rematch Wireless Controller – Nintendo Switch 2 (Mario & Luigi Design) features each brother on the grip of the controller set on a sky blue background. However don’t let that solid color fool you into thinking you’ve purchased a drab controller as activating the controller’s RGB lighting feature reveals that the background is littered with the series’ memorable icons such as the super star, item box and various power ups. The wireless controller has an effective connection range of 30ft, offers a 40 hours charge if the RGB lighting is off and 12 hours if lighting is enabled. The analog sticks feature TMR thumbsticks to ensure zero drift and accuracy where you need it. As with all licensed Switch 2 controllers it features the C button to enable GameChat.

Speaking of chatting, you’ll be able to hear and communicate with your friends clearly with the Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch 2 (Mario Star Design). Like all Airlite headsets, this one features 40mm Speakers, a bi-directional mic which can be easily muted by flipping the 90 degrees and jersey knit covered foam cushioning which ensures the headset is comfortable during long play sessions.

Both the controller and headset will start shipping on March 30th and will retail for $64.99 and $27.99. Pre-orders are now available on the Turtle Beach website.