Victrix gives their Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick a Street Fighter II inspired look as Capcom Cup 12 kicks off!

While the leverless controller is a more recent invention, that doesn’t mean that it can’t recall simpler times. That appears to be the mindset for the latest design revealed for Victrix’s Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick that was revealed as Capcom Cup 12 kicked off today.

Dubbed the Victrix Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick – Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, this new design features a blue aluminum faceplate featuring an azure tinted rendition of the iconic 1992 fighting game’s player select screen with player 1 and 2 hovering over Ryu and Chun Li respectively. Its innards feature the same Cherry MX Speed Silver RGB Switches, a 6.28 degree wrist slope, a 3ft braided USB-C cable that can be locked into the controller to prevent accidental disconnects that can be found in other Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick units. The product has earned accolades such as the Best Tech Product award from the 2024 EVO Awards and has earned praise from players around the world.

In tandem with the Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick reveal, the accessory maker also announced a backpack to make transporting your fightstick as easy as possible. The Victrix Tournament Backpack – Street Fighter Edition is black backpack with orange highlights featuring a silhouette artwork of Ryu taking on what appears to be Dhalsim(?). Inside the back you are greeted with the world map as presented in Street Fighter 2’s player select screen, a padded compartment which can house the company’s Pro KO, Pro FS or FS12 sticks, a strap to hang your headset so that there’s one less thing jostling inside the bag. The side panel features slip pockets which can hold things such as water bottles and a hidden zip pouch on the back of the bag will ensure your valuables are protected from sticky fingers that might be lurking at tournaments.

Both the Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick and the Tournament Backpack are expected to ship on April 9th and will retail for $299.99 and $99.99 respectively. Pre-orders are now available on the Turtle Beach website.

VICTRIX x CAPCOM Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick, Tournament Backpack – Street Fighter Edition: – product shots: