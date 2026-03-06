Turtle Beach gets in on the MAR10 Day celebrations with discounts for all



We know Nintendo is offering discounts on Mario titles to help celebrate MAR10 Day, but what good are savings on Mario games if you don’t have enough controllers to enjoy them with your friends and family? Well, no need to worry as our friends at Turtle Beach not only have discount controllers for both the Switch and Switch 2, but they also have savings on some of their Switch 2 accessories.

As someone who has used some of the company’s controllers in the past, I can say you won’t be giving your friends and family a low quality 3rd party controller when you’re handing them one of these Turtle Beach products. So when they lose, it’s because they suck and not because you saddled them with bunk hardware.

So save up to (33% off) on select Afterglow, Rematch controllers as well as their PlayTrek cases to enhance your Switch/Switch 2 experience. The full list of items eligible for this event can be found on this link (beginning on March 8th) and the sale will run from March 8th to March 14th.

Switch 2 Controllers

Afterglow Wave Wired NS2 Black — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Afterglow Wave Wired NS2 Blue — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Afterglow Wave Wired NS2 Grey — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Afterglow Wired NS2 Clear — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Rematch Wired NS2 Black — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Switch 2 Cases

PlayTrek Travel Case NS2 Charcoal Black — $24.99 / $19.99 (20% off)

PlayTrek Travel Case NS2 Stellar White — $24.99 / $19.99 (20% off)

PlayTrek Travel Case NS2 Donkey Kong — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

PlayTrek Travel Case NS2 Mario Bricks — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

PlayTrek 2‑in‑1 Case NS2 Charcoal Black — $49.99 / $39.99 (20% off)

Switch Controllers

Afterglow Wave Wireless Motion NS Black — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Afterglow Wave Wireless Motion NS Purple — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Afterglow Wave Wireless Motion NS White — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Glow Wireless Motion NS Blackout Bowser — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Glow Wireless Motion NS Boo‑Hoo — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Glow Wireless Motion NS Grand Prix Mario — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Wireless NS Donkey Kong Reveal — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Wireless NS Invincible Mario — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Wireless NS Mario Bricks Reveal — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Rematch Wireless NS Super Mario Star — $59.99 / $39.99 (33% off)

Afterglow Deluxe Wireless Motion NS Clear — $54.99 / $39.99 (27% off)

Afterglow Wave Wired NS Blue — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)

Afterglow Wave Wired NS Grey — $29.99 / $24.99 (17% off)