Allen the Alien crashes into Invincible VS alongside fresh Open Beta details

The release date for Skybound Entertainment’s super-anticipated superhero 3v3 tag fighter, Invincible VS, is approaching super quickly, so fans should be super excited to have confirmation of yet another character, along with news for the upcoming open beta.

That fan-favorite character is the ass-kicking, Unopan-powered, Allen The Alien! We have a selection of new screens and the gameplay trailer, along with details of what to expect from the open beta (details here!), which kicks off on April 9th, 2026. If you’re fortunate enough to attend the upcoming South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026 event, the game will be playable for attendees as well via an arcade pop-up experience.

Otherwise, Invincible VS is set for an April 30th, 2026 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, so pre-order the game right here!

Invincible VS – Allen The Alien screens:

Allen The Alien Gameplay Trailer | Open Beta Reveal



Skybound Entertainment and its first in-house game development studio, Quarter Up, today revealed that fan-favorite character Allen the Alien is the newest addition to the confirmed roster of fighters in Invincible VS, the brutal, tournament-quality superhero 3v3 tag fighting game that lets players become a superhero in the bloodiest fight in the universe. Quarter Up also announced Invincible VS’s Open Beta, set to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on April 9. Fans at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026 can get early hands-on access to Allen and the playable Open Beta roster at an exclusive arcade pop-up.

Born in a Unopan breeding facility, Allen the Alien was the sole success in a mission to create a warrior strong enough to face the all-powerful Viltrumite race. Despite the weight of his origins, Allen is quite the jokester, cracking quippy one-liners in between punches. Through his service to the Coalition of Planets, he has proven himself one of Invincible’s greatest allies in the fight against the Empire. And even when enemies think Allen is near death, he always seems to come back stronger than before.

In Invincible VS, Allen is an immensely powerful “Striker” fighter, using his mobility, superhuman strength and grappling ability to downright beat up anyone who stands in his way. He keeps opponents on their heels with his incredible Unopan strength, and excels in mix-up scenarios where he can bait fighters and hit them with his armored stance. Allen’s high-octane gameplay style can be tricky to master, but doing so will result in flashy, creative combos that leave any and all challengers in his wake.

“Allen the Alien is everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial,” said Mike Willette, Executive Producer of Invincible VS. “He’s a fan-favorite for a reason, and bringing him into Invincible VS was always a given. One second he’s cracking a funny joke, the next he’s absolutely demolishing you in combat — you never quite know what you’re going to get from the guy. We’re beyond excited to have him be playable at SXSW so fans can get an early look at his alien action.”

As the Invincible VS roster continues to expand, Allen the Alien arrives as one of the 18 playable characters available at launch. He joins a growing lineup of fan-favorite superheroes, including Mark Grayson (Invincible), Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Omni-Man, Battle Beast, Cecil Stedman, Robot, Monster Girl, Anissa, Lucan, Powerplex, Dupli-Kate and Invincible VS’s first new original character, Ella Mental.

“Allen is an important piece of the Invincible puzzle and he’s going to be having a huge spring between season four of the animated series and Invincible VS,” said Robert Kirkman, co-creator of Invincible. “He’s got the jokes, but he backs up his sharp wit with even sharper hits and leaves opponents looking like the punchline. We’re really excited to see what players can do with him in our Open Beta soon.”

Starting April 9, Allen the Alien will be available to players worldwide in Invincible VS’s Open Beta on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Players will be able to choose from 10 characters, including Mark Grayson (Invincible), Atom Eve, Bulletproof, Thula, Rex Splode, Battle Beast, Omni Man, Robot, Monster Girl and of course, Allen the Alien. Learn more about the Open Beta HERE.

Can’t wait to get hands-on access with Allen and other Invincible fighters? Visit Skybound’s SXSW 2026 exclusive arcade pop-up experience and be among the first to play Invincible VS’s Open Beta four weeks early. Attendees can also enjoy immersive photo opportunities, free swag, giveaways and exclusive rewards for those who pre-order on-site or show proof of an existing pre-order. The Invincible VS SXSW pop-up runs March 12-14 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m CT at Lot D4, 201 E. 4th Street, Austin, TX.

Invincible VS will launch on April 30, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Pre-order the game HERE.