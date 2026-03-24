Titan officially joins the Invincible VS launch roster

The launch of Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up’s upcoming 3v3 tag brawler is only about a month out, so we were pretty sure that most of the Invincible VS playable character roster had been revealed at this point. Obviously we were wrong, since following the reveal of Allen the Alien just the other day, this morning they also announced that super-powered Titan the crime boss would be available at launch!

To show off Titan’s moves, the studio delivered a new character reveal trail and a selection of screens as seen below.

See all our Invincible VS coverage here, and stay tuned for more as that April 30th, 2026 release date draws ever closer. And remember, the Open Beta is headed to consoles on April 9th. Check out details here: invinciblevs.com/beta.

Invincible VS Titan character reveal trailer:



Titan Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS

Watch this video on YouTube

Invincible VS Titan screens:



The penthouse has a nice view, but sometimes you’ve got to get your hands dirty. Enter Titan! Today, Skybound Entertainment’s first in-house game development studio, Quarter Up, announced Titan as the newest playable fighter in its upcoming 3v3 tag fighting game, Invincible VS, set in the award-winning Invincible universe. He joins a growing roster of fan-favorite characters, such as Mark Grayson (Invincible), Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Omni-Man, Battle Beast, Cecil Stedman, Robot, Monster Girl, Anissa, Lucan, Dupli-Kate, Allen the Alien and Invincible VS’ first new original character, Ella Mental. Characterized by his ambition and code of honor, Titan is not your typical crime boss. After the fall of his predecessor, Titan takes up the throne of an empire, using his power to benefit his family and his city – no matter the legality. His ability to encase his body in a solid rock shell grants him superhuman strength and durability, and when Titan’s not giving orders from his penthouse, he’s always ready to enter the fray himself. In Invincible VS, Titan is a well-balanced Fighter who wields Stone Skin, granting Super Armor to several of his attacks and allowing him to power through incoming hits and stay in control. He can maintain distance from his opponents and keep them right where he wants them before unleashing a relentless barrage of devastating strikes. Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features beloved characters, iconic locations and devastating combos into a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Quarter Up’s commitment to hard-hitting combat and deep respect for the source material. Invincible VS will launch on April 30, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, with an Open Beta coming to consoles on April 9. Learn more at invinciblevs.com/beta. For more details, visit Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and online at InvincibleVS.com. Players can pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Editions of Invincible VS now by visiting here.