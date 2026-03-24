Coffee Stain North’s very real Goat Direct 2026 is set for April 1st, 2026

The Direct event that gaming fans have been very much looking forward to, Goat Direct 2026, is just around the corner and is appropriately slated for April 1st, 2026.

Yes, it’s a very real event, and is a follow-up to the event they also did last year, in which Coffee Stain North announced real things in the world of Goat Simulator. More specifically, the event will take place at 7:00am PDT/10:00am EDT on April Fools, April 1st. As of now, there will be a celebration of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch of the complete Goat Simulator 3 for the platform and other updates for the franchise.

So add it to your calendar if you have any interest in what the studio has to show off for, and keep an eye on their official YouTube channel for the eventa; https://www.youtube.com/@CoffeeStainNorth

Today, Coffee Stain North has announced the return of ‘Goat Direct’, a dedicated media showcase filled with exciting (and legitimate) upcoming announcements for the Goat Simulator franchise! Taking place on April 1st 2026, the 12th anniversary of Goat Simulator’s original launch, the showcase will feature chaotic skits intertwined with World Premiere reveals of everything from new in-game content to caprine collaborations and beyond. Viewers can also expect updates on Goat Simulator 3 for Nintendo Switch 2, which will be launching the same day alongside all current DLCs, as well as the reveal of Pilgor’s 12th birthday community competition winners. ‘Goat Direct’ will go live on the Coffee Stain North YouTube channel at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PDT / 10:00 EDT on April 1st, so grab your popcorn and tune in for a goat-tastic celebration of what’s to come in 2026. Rest assured that despite the date, the showcase and all announcements contained within are real, much like last year’s inaugural ‘Goat Direct’. For more information and to stay up-to-date with all things Goat, head to the official Goat Simulator 3 website, subscribe to the newsletter, and join the official Goat Simulator Discord server.