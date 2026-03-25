Try out the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream demo now or check out the new overview trailer

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Nintendo’s cozy Mii-based Nintendo Switch life sim experience which was revealed back in January, has a Welcome Version demo that everyone can download and check out right now from the eShop. Or you can just be lazy and watch the new several-minutes long overview trailer for the title, it’s up to you!

Either way, players can get a feel for what the expect from Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream by creating Mii characters and get a slice of life look at the game which hits the Nintendo Switch (with Switch 2 compatibility) on April 16th, 2026. Those who do grab the demo and play through will be able to transfer progress to the full game, and maybe more importantly, players will receive a random colored hamster costume for their Mii.

Have a look at the trailer below along with more info for the demo and full version.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch



Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

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Click Here to buy Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on Amazon.



What could make an island full of love, drama and silliness even more surprising? Whatever you bring to it, of course! In the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game for the Nintendo Switch system (also playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system) launching April 16, you’ll become caretaker of a vibrant, eclectic island where almost anything can happen. Before you pack your bags, though, check out this brand-new overview trailer here. Ready to go? You can get a head start on your trip right now with the free Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Welcome Version demo, available on Nintendo eShop. The demo allows you to create up to three Mii characters and experience a slice of the island life that awaits you in the full version of the game. Not only will you be able to transfer your demo progress into the full game at launch, but you’ll also receive a hamster costume in a random color for your Mii characters after finishing the demo content (and, yes, the costume can also be obtained in the full game). Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream lets you create custom Mii characters that can be as wild and quirky as you want them to be. Design their look, height, voice and personality and set them loose on an evolving island paradise. Then create living spaces and change up the island aesthetic, too – move shops, living spaces, trees, and more around wherever you want and even expand the land area as you enliven island living for you and your Mii character residents. And don’t forget – time passes on the island the same way it does in the real world, so keep dropping in so you don’t miss out on all the weird and wonderful things your Mii characters are up to. Help them solve everyday concerns – if they’re hungry, grab them a delicious special of the day from the Fresh Kingdom food mart. Are they getting bored of their living space? Why not head to T&C Reno to help them find the perfect piece to tie the room together? Help them update their wardrobe, cultivate friendships and live their best lives as the island gets more bustling, surprising and offbeat by the day. What’s more, Nintendo Switch 2 players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can also use GameChat1 to connect with friends and family and explore each other’s quirky islands!