The Sams are back for some co-op multiverse shenanigans in Serious Sam: Shatterverse

One of the surprise reveals during yesterdays Xbox Partner Preview was the announcement of Serious Sam: Shatterverse, a new multiversal multiplayer co-op title in the always fun Serious Sam series. The title, which will be handled by Devolver Digital and developer Behaviour Interactive, does have the blessing of Croteam, which is the studio responsible for the franchise — so that’s always a good thing.

“Shatterverse” obviously implies some wild multiple universe shenanigans, and that’s what the 5 player co-op roguelite FPS title seems to lean in on with alternate versions of Sam working side-by-side, ever-shifting settings and some interesting gameplay mechanics.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse is headed to the PS5, PC and Xbox Series X sometime this year, though an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet. Check out the title in action in the first trailer and some screens below.

Blast Through Shifting Universes in Serious Sam: Shatterverse | Coming 2026:



Blast Through Shifting Universes in Serious Sam: Shatterverse | Coming 2026

Watch this video on YouTube

Serious Sam: Shatterverse screens:



Dimension-hopping developer Behaviour Interactive (Dead By Daylight) and rocket-jumping publisher Devolver Digital (BALL x PIT, Baby Steps) have joined forces to unveil Serious Sam: Shatterverse via today’s Xbox Partner Preview showcase. This multiversal multiplayer FPS is based on the adventures of boomer shooter legend Sam ‘Serious’ Stone – whose over-the-top run-and-gun classic, Serious Sam: The First Encounter, celebrates its 25th birthday this year – but with an oh-so-modern roguelite twist. (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2067210/Serious_Sam_Shatterverse) Serious Sam: Shatterverse is a co-op FPS where five players can team up, blast through shifting universes, stack wild boons, bend the rules with run modifiers and hunt the deadliest forces of Sam’s relentless arch-nemesis, the villainous Mental. Mental’s maniacal machinations have fractured the walls between universes, and now Sams from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse. You’ll travel across shifting universes to finish battles other Sams couldn’t, fighting alongside alternate versions of yourself to defeat the big bad’s five nefarious lieutenants. While this game is developed by Behaviour Interactive, newcomers to the Serious Sam universe, the developer has the full blessing of series creators Croteam: “Seeing Shatterverse come to life is a really big moment for us,” says Croteam’s Davor Hunski, co-creator of Serious Sam. “It’s very exciting to see another talented team step in and create something bold, fresh and different within the universe we cherished for so long. I can’t wait for both the old and new fans to experience this new interpretation of the series!” “Our main goal was to respect Serious Sam’s rich legacy while presenting it in a fresh, contemporary way unlike anything seen before in the series,” says Behaviour Interactive’s Nic Duchesne. “Working with Devolver has been an incredible, enriching experience for our team. The folks there are real renegades of the video game publishing world: they always put the game first and aren’t afraid to carve their own path.” FEATURES Wield a big, loud, stupid and frankly irresponsible arsenal of weapons, mixing classic Serious Sam guns and all-new toys plucked from the Shatterverse

High adrenaline run-and-gun FPS combat with big battlefields, non-stop pressure, a lot of backpedaling and perfectly timed one-liners when everything’s on fire

Leans into Serious Sam’s legacy and pushes it forward with procedurally shifted runs across hand-crafted arenas set in previously unexplored worlds

Navigate unstable anomalies, hidden portals and high-risk opportunities that can supercharge a run – or end it instantly

Push forward for greater rewards, unlock powerful modifiers and take advantage of upgrades that permanently expand your possibilities

Face off against massive hordes of enemies including classic Serious Sam foes and fresh monsters under Mental’s control, all begging to be gibbed All this and more awaits you in Serious Sam: Shatterverse, launching on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this year. Check out serioussam.com for more information. See you in the Shatterverse.