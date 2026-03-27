Get a better look at Sega and RGG Studio’s Stranger than Heaven in the latest trailer

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio were on hand at the Xbox Partner Preview yesterday with a look at their upcoming new action title, Stranger than Heaven (which was first revealed back in summer 2025). And during the Xbox event they announced yet another broadcast titled Xbox Presents: A Special Look at Stranger than Heaven, which is scheduled for May 6th, 2026 and will show off even more about the game.

We’re not fans of announcements of announcements, but we’ll take what we can get when RGG Studio is involved. Either way, the actual new Five Eras Reveal Trailer does show off some hard-hitting action, storyline, gameplay, and various locales and characters, so we’ll have to be satisfied with that for now.

Take a look at the video and bits of new info from Sega below. Stranger than Heaven is headed to the Xbox Series X and Game Pass, PC and PS5 sometime in the future.

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN | Five Eras Reveal Trailer



STRANGER THAN HEAVEN | Five Eras Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today SEGA of America and Xbox announced Xbox Presents: A Special Look at STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, a first-of-its-kind standalone broadcast featuring a deep dive into the brand-new title from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, airing on May 6, 2026 at 4 p.m. PST. Officially announced in the latest Xbox Partner Preview, the special broadcast was unveiled within a new trailer for STRANGER THAN HEAVEN™ which also revealed the five eras and cities of the epic story, alongside all-new gameplay footage. STRANGER THAN HEAVEN will be available with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and PlayStation 5. It is an Xbox Play Anywhere game and can now be wishlisted on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC. To stay up to date on the latest STRANGER THAN HEAVEN news, follow the official STRANGER THAN HEAVEN account on X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, or visit the official game webpage. For more information on other SEGA titles, please visit www.SEGA.com.