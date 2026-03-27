Rebellion unleashes Alien Deathstorm, a new first person action horror experience

Rebellion, best known for a few popular titles over the years such as the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army series, and more recently, Atomfall, revealed Alien Deathstorm, a brand new title during the Xbox Partner Preview event yesterday.

Described as a “raw, visceral first-person action horror game”, the title is headed to the Xbox (Series X, Game Pass, Cloud), PS5 and PC… next year, sometime in 2027. The reveal trailer shows a little bit of the harsh off-world setting and of course provides a glimpse of some of the titular aliens, and some scenes of the player Combat Engineer character navigating the apocalyptic Deathstorm. See, the title makes perfect sense!

Check out the screens, video and announcement below.

Alien Deathstorm screens:

Alien Deathstorm Reveal Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud, PC & PS5



Alien Deathstorm Reveal Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud, PC & PS5

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Rebellion, the UK independent video game studio behind the smash hit Sniper Elite franchise, Zombie Army series and Atomfall, has revealed Alien Deathstorm™. Announced live at today’s Xbox Partner Preview, Alien Deathstorm is a brand new, raw, visceral first-person action horror game that takes place on a remote off-world colony that is being devastated by a cataclysmic storm and alien creatures. In Alien Deathstorm, you play as the Combat Engineer, a highly trained first responder, who has been dispatched to a remote, off-world colony that has suffered a complete loss of communications. Arriving days or potentially weeks ahead of a full rescue fleet, your job is to determine what has caused the colony to fall silent and try to save as many lives as possible. As you land, the Deathstorm is tearing the colony to shreds. You must navigate the ongoing destruction, amid apocalyptic conditions and with the threat of unknown alien horrors. You knew it was going to be bad, but it’s much worse than you thought it would be, and it’s going downhill fast. What you thought was a rescue mission has now become a fight for survival. Coming day one to Game Pass, Alien Deathstorm will launch in 2027. The game will also be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. Rebellion will be revealing more about Alien Deathstorm soon. For the latest news and updates, please visit AlienDeathstorm.com and be sure to follow Alien Deathstorm on our new social channels: X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.