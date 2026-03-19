Shenmue III Enhanced gets new screens, confirmed platforms, a pre-order trailer and more

Shenmue III Enhanced (which was announced by Ys Net and ININ Games back in August 2025) is apparently still on track for a console and PC release — though we’ll still need to wait for an official release date reveal.

What we do have are confirmed platforms though, which will include the PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and the Nintendo Switch 2. For those who can’t wait, the title can be pre-ordered, which include the snazzy and attractive physical Special and Collector’s editions as seen in the beauty shots below.

For now, check out the new Shenmue III Enhanced screens, updated game details, and pre-order trailer, which includes a special message to the community from series creator and game development legend Yu Suzuki.

Shenmue III Enhanced Pre-Order Trailer



Shenmue III Enhanced Pre-Order Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Shenmue III Enhanced screens:

Following the initial seismic announcement in August 2025, the communication around Shenmue III Enhanced officially resumes today with a wave of new information and the release of the very first trailer. This is the real mccoy, no imitations! The response to the original announcement was nothing short of amazing! It is now officially confirmed that Shenmue III Enhanced will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will be available as a full physical cartridge release. Also revealed: The new gorgeous cover art for the standard edition, that can be pre-ordered as of now. The newly released, eye-catching, trailer shows first footage of the Enhanced game. In addition, there will be a Special Edition and a Collector’s Edition, both of which are available for pre-order starting today. Fans can look forward to a special message from Yu Suzuki, who personally addresses the community in the trailer. Much more information, including the exact release date, will be revealed in the coming weeks. Alongside the new information, the first trailer also premieres the official cover artworks for Shenmue III Enhanced, offering fans an early look at the visual identity of the game across its different editions and platforms. The Key Enhancements for the game have already been revealed, but here they are again: ​ Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.​

– Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.​ 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.​

– Refined, more detailed environments and characters.​ DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance​

– High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance​ Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.​

– The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.​ Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.​

– An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.​ Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.​

– Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.​ Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.​

– Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.​ Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.​

– Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.​ Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.