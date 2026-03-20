Blue Mary sets her sights on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves when she arrives on March 26th

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ second season continues to march forward as we see the release of its 3rd character with Blue Mary. Fatal Fury fans will be quite familiar with the special agent who seemingly has a special relationship with Terry Bogard.

In the arcade mode she will be investigating the sudden reappearance of the Sacred Scrolls which is inexplicably tied to Geese Howard’s legacy. For those who enjoy Episodes of South Town, Mary’s tale will involve her assisting her long distant relative Kevin Rian with the disappearance of his adopted ward, Marky. Regardless of the mode you’ll enjoy, Mary will bring the pain with her commando sambo techniques guaranteeing anyone who stands in her way will end up on the floor writhing in pain.

Blue Mary can be acquired by purchasing the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Season Pass 2 which cost $19.99. However if you haven’t set foot into Southtown yet, the best value will be the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Legend Edition which not only includes season 2, but season 1 as well at the cost of $49.99. This version is purchased on the digital storefronts of the platforms where the game is available.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Click Here to buy Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on Amazon.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜ BLUE MARY



FATAL FURY: CotW ｜ BLUE MARY

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Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves screens: