The Sonic the Hedgehog 4 movie gets a title reveal and teaser trailer!

Paramount Pictures and Sega have officially confirmed the March 19th, 2027 release date and title/logo (Sonic the Hedgehog 4, duh) of the forth Sonic the Hedgehog flick in the form of a Title Reveal teaser trailer.

The cast of the movie is pretty extensive, including a couple of new characters such as Kristen Bell as Amy Rose, and returning talent such as Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, and others. Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Nick Offerman, and Richard Ayoade have also been previously confirmed though with undisclosed roles, so we’ll have to wait for those details!

See the title reveal/teaser below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 | Title Reveal (2027 Movie) – Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell



Sonic the Hedgehog 4 | Title Reveal (2027 Movie) - Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell

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The countdown to chaos has begun. 💎 #SonicMovie4 – only in theatres March 19, 2027.