Get your Genshin Impact v6.5 Luna VI update details here

We’re about 5 weeks deep into Genshin’s Version Luna V update, which means this morning brings about a new Special Program to introduce the next update’s content. On the morning of March 27th, 2026, the Special Program brought a whole suite of details about the upcoming Version Luna VI update, “Song of the Welkin Moon: Rondo – Augured Homecoming.”

can’t speak for everyone, but this new update is going to be bringing something fans such as myself have been looking forward to since Dragonspine released.

Let’s go ahead and kick this news drop off with arguably the most exciting part: Mondstadt expands further north! After all these years, we finally get to explore Dornman Port with its lush flower fields and bustling trade. Hovering high above everything is the mysterious Temple of Space, which houses fragments created by Asmoday, the sovereign of sky and space. Enshrouded within the temple are realms inspired by ancient Liyue, Sumeru, and other various civilizations. Players will be able to use a special interaction mechanic to manipulate and alter the space of these realms to find secrets and sealed paths. Expect to encounter a new Boss as well, Watcher: Fallen Vigil. You can find it in the wilderness of the Dornman Port area.

Version Luna VI also marks the introduction of another new face to the payable roster. The 5-star Geo Bow character Linnea, a naturalist and advisor to the Adventurer’s Guild, joins the fray. In combat, she’ll provide incredible support for Lunar-Crystallize reaction focused teams with her ability to convert Hydro-Crystallize into Lunar-Crystallize while also shredding opponent’s Geo RES with her companion, Lumi. Using her elemental skill, Linnea can either deal continuous off-field Geo DMG or a massive Lunar-Crystallize reaction hit, all the while providing partywide healing with her Elemental Burst. As a little bit of bonus, Linnea can earn badges for discovering all sorts of little creatures to decorate her backpack. A nice little twist to let you customize your character is always a bonus, right?

For Version Luna VI’s banners, the first half contains the new character Linnea and marks the return of Natlan 5-star Anemo Bow character Chasca, alongside both Linnea and Chasca’s signature bows. The second half marks the return of Nefer and Lauma, so if you’re still looking to complete that incredibly powerful Lunar-Bloom team, now’s an excellent opportunity. For those seeking to acquire further constellations for a select group of Fontaine characters, there’s a new Chronicled Wish banner debuting. Featuring Navia, Clorinde, Sigewinne, Lyney, and Emilie, you’ve got plenty of options. Personally, I’m considering more Navia investment myself as she’s got her first constellation and her signature weapon Verdict.

There’s a couple events happening too, so get ready to experience those and bolster that Primogem count. The Traveler’s been invited to a trade show in Nod-Krai hosted by the Voynich Guild, where they’ll try to solve conflicts sparked by some high-profile merchants. With the help of some cutting-edge inventions from all over Teyvat, coordinate aerial bombardments in a cooperative challenge with your fellow Travelers, or test your reflexes with a fast-paced, color-coded barrage shooter. Completing all of these event minigames will allow you to recruit a Jahoda for free, but if you already have C6 Jahoda, enjoy a free pull for Linnea or any of the other rerunning characters.

The Version Luna VI (or 6.5 if you prefer the standard numbered update notation) releases on April 8th, bringing a very long awaited Mondstadt expansion to the Dornman Port, a brand new Geo character with Linnea, and more events to sink your teeth into. You can play Version Luna VI on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, Android, iOS, and PC via the standalone HoYoPlay client or the Epic Games Store. If you’d like to check out the livestream, we’ll have it embedded below.

Genshin Impact Version “Luna VI” Special Program #GenshinImpact #SpecialProgram



Genshin Impact Version "Luna VI" Special Program #GenshinImpact #SpecialProgram

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