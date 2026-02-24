Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege releases an updated demo in time for Steam Next Fest and locks in a April 20th release date

As plenty of developers jockey for attention during Steam Next Fest (Feb 23rd to March 2), it seems like the fine folks at Lillymo Games are throwing their tri-corner hat into the ring (I think that’s the type of hat that protagonist Rudiger is wearing.). Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege was revealed in November of last year, players got a bit of a hands on with the title as Lillymo Games made a demo available on Steam.

Well that initial demo has now been updated just in time for the week long event. I can confirm that the demo adds a storefront fronted by a gypsy and the most noticeable and possibly best change is that attack animations seem to have shortened so you don’t have to “lead in” your button press to ensure you hit enemies. Also the developer provides descriptions of the difficulty modes so you know what you’re getting yourself into.

But if you’re already looking to wield the Spear of Lonigus in ways that would upset any historian, Lillymo Games revealed the title’s release date with a brand new trailer which rattles off the game’s numerous features!

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege will release on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch on April 20th.

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege Release Date Trailer



