NieR:Automata sells 10 Million units and the franchise will continue

With all the bad news we seem to get in the gaming realm, it’s nice when something good gets revealed. That’s what we had when Square Enix shared that NieR:Automata has sold 10 million units across PC and consoles.

To commemorate this milestone, the publisher released a video which showcases the wide reach the title has had since its 2017 release. Books, animated series, a stage play and even a concert series have entertained fans around the world. The video even depicts the numerous titles which NieR:Automata has collaborated with a list that tallies well over 20 titles (I’m also not ashamed to say I’ve played way too many titles on this list and spent real life money on these collaborations…).

The video closes out with a note that “NieR:Automata to be continued…”, which makes perfect sense. With the reveal of an Evangelion series penned by the NieR:Automata’s director Yoko Taro, how long will fans of the franchise have to wait for this promised next entry?

NieR:Automata is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X|S and the Nintendo Switch.

『NieR:Automata／ニーアオートマタ』1,000万本突破記念PV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wyn1b_5bw-M