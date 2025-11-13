Lillymo Games reveals their latest retro inspired title, Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

It seems like Lillymo Games’ next title won’t be set in the far distant feature like their previous title Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey, but rather an alternate past. In their newly revealed title Saint Slayer Spear of Sacrilege, it’s 1698 and you’re but a former soldier turned farmer by the name of Rudiger who finds himself embroiled in the machinations of the tainted priest Father Pacer! To bring peace back to the land you must stop this religious madman and become…the Saint Slayer.

It’s a retro inspired title that cribs from classics of the past such as Castlevania, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, but with modern sensibilities. The full title which is set to release sometime in early 2026 will have you traversing across 21 stages, fighting plenty of undead and 7 fiendish bosses as you recover religious relics of the Holy Roman Empire. If the game is too tough, recruit a friend to lend you assistance…although be wary of your actions there will be friendly fire.

If you want a sample of what to expect from the title, Lillymo is offering PC players a first look at the title with a demo available on Steam, otherwise Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege will come to PC and consoles in early 2026.

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege screens:



Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege Reveal Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWoYwuB6Mww